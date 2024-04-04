Ryanair: Resumption of flights to and from Tel Aviv as of June 3

On Thursday, European low-cost airline Ryanair said it would resume flights to Tel Aviv starting June 3 with 40 weekly flights, following the re-opening of a terminal at Israel's main international gateway.



Ryanair, Europe's largest airline by passenger numbers, reported on Wednesday that it had to cancel almost 950 flights in March due to the Israel-Gaza war.



Ryanair had resumed flights to Tel Aviv in a reduced schedule from February.



Reuters