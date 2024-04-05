Ukraine downs 13 drones launched by Russia overnight

Ukraine's air force shot down all 13 drones used in Russia's overnight attack on southern regions, the Ukrainian military said on Friday.



Shahed drones were destroyed over the Zaporizhzhia, Odesa and Dnipropetrovsk regions. Russia also used two S-300/S-400 missiles and three Iskander-M ballistic missiles in the attack.



One of the attacks targeted energy infrastructure in the Odesa region, but air defenses repelled all four drones, Ukraine's southern group of forces said on the Telegram messaging app. The debris damaged several private residences and farm buildings in Zaporizhzhia, the statement said.



Local officials also reported explosions in an attack in the eastern city of Kharkiv, a regular target of Russian attacks, late on Thursday. The region's governor, Oleh Syniehubov, said the attack damaged four cars and a five-storey building with no casualties reported as of Friday morning.



Russia has stepped up attacks on Ukrainian grid infrastructure in recent weeks, aiming to disrupt the country's power and energy network.



Reuters