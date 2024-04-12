News
Ukraine: Russian drones damage energy infrastructure in south
World News
2024-04-12 | 02:23
Ukraine: Russian drones damage energy infrastructure in south
Attacks by Russian drones in southern Ukraine overnight caused a fire at an energy facility in Dnipropetrovsk and damaged critical infrastructure in Kherson, Ukrainian authorities said on Friday.
Ukraine forces shot down 16 out of 17 drones and one Kh-59 guided air missile that Russia used for the attack on Dnipropetrovsk, the Ukrainian military said via Telegram messaging app.
Drone debris caused a fire at the energy facility, which was not identified, with emergency services continuing to work on-site, the military said. No casualties were reported by the military or local officials.
The overnight attack also damaged a critical infrastructure facility and seven private residences in the Kherson region with no casualties reported, according to Kherson region governor Oleksandr Prokudin. No further details about the facility or the damage were immediately available.
Since late March, Russia has launched multiple major attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure, dealing significant damage to the Ukrainian power system and causing emergency power cuts in some regions.
Reuters
World News
Ukraine
Russia
Energy
Infrastructure
Kherson
Drone
Attack
War
