South Korean President orders preemptive response to Middle East tensions

World News
2024-04-16 | 01:15
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
South Korean President orders preemptive response to Middle East tensions
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
South Korean President orders preemptive response to Middle East tensions

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said on Tuesday there should be preemptive response to any risk factors arising from the tensions in the Middle East following Iran's attack on Israel due to the country's energy dependence on the region.

Tensions in the Middle East have a direct impact on international oil prices and that in turn has a significant impact on South Korea's economy and supply chain, Yoon said at the start of a cabinet meeting.

"There should be a preemptive response to various risk factors that can arise," he said, without elaborating.

Yoon said the Strait of Hormuz is the transport corridor for 60 percernt of the oil imported by South Korea.

"The large increase in transport costs and oil price increases will directly lead to increases in prices for us," he said.

Reuters

World News

South Korea

Yoon Suk Yeol

Response

Middle East

Tensions

Iran

Attack

Israel

LBCI Next
Biden's administration unlikely to cut Iran's oil lifeline
Israel, Ukraine aid to hit US House floor as separate bills soon
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:20

Middle East crisis: Israel explores response options to Iranian attack amid US pressure

LBCI
Middle East News
00:11

Israeli military vows response to Iranian attack as calls for restraint mount

LBCI
Middle East News
14:53

Israeli response to Iranian attack expected soon: Israeli Broadcasting Corporation

LBCI
Middle East News
10:04

Monday may bring Israeli response to Iran's attack, The Wall Street Journal reports

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
03:30

Abdollahian confirms to Chinese counterpart Iran's desire for calmness after striking Israel

LBCI
World News
02:35

Chinese President tells Germany's Scholz cooperation not a 'risk' amid EU trade tensions

LBCI
World News
02:12

Australia: Assyrian church stabbing was terrorist act

LBCI
World News
01:31

Biden's administration unlikely to cut Iran's oil lifeline

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-13

Lebanon temporarily closes airspace from 1:00 AM to 7:00 AM, subject to review amid regional developments

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:19

Fuel prices increase in Lebanon

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-02

Israeli strike on Gaza kills foreign aid workers

LBCI
World News
2023-10-13

Putin compares Israel's "unacceptable" siege of Gaza with Nazi siege of Leningrad

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:25

Hezbollah Strikes: Explosive devices target Golani Brigade, causing casualties

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:56

Israeli military strikes Hezbollah infrastructure in overnight attack

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:17

Lebanese officials allege Israeli involvement in killing of Mohammad Sarour

LBCI
Middle East News
10:04

Monday may bring Israeli response to Iran's attack, The Wall Street Journal reports

LBCI
Middle East News
12:11

Israel wants to harm Iran with a possible strike on a facility in Tehran or a cyber-attack

LBCI
Middle East News
10:29

Israeli army confirms soldiers injured inside Lebanese territory

LBCI
Middle East News
04:41

Iranian FM: There was no pre-arranged deal regarding Iran's response to Israel

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:30

Debate stirred: Did Iran warn the US before striking Israel? - Unraveling the controversy

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More