US Ambassador to the United Nations visits the demilitarized zone between the Koreas

2024-04-16 | 05:09
US Ambassador to the United Nations visits the demilitarized zone between the Koreas

US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield visited the demilitarized zone between the Koreas on Tuesday, urging Pyongyang to return to negotiations as the implementation of international sanctions on Pyongyang remains stalled.

The US ambassador arrived in South Korea on Sunday on a visit aimed at maintaining pressure on North Korea, which possesses nuclear weapons.

This visit comes after Russia's use of its veto in the UN Security Council at the end of March led to the dissolution of the system monitoring the international organization's sanctions imposed on Pyongyang.
 
 
 
 
AFP

