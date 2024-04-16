Portugal urges Iranian ambassador to release container ship MSC Aries

World News
2024-04-16 | 11:25
High views
Portugal urges Iranian ambassador to release container ship MSC Aries
Portugal urges Iranian ambassador to release container ship MSC Aries

Portugal's foreign ministry summoned Iran's ambassador on Tuesday to condemn Saturday's attack on Israel by Tehran and to demand the immediate release of a Portuguese-flagged container ship, the MSC Aries, which was seized by Iran on April 13.

The ministry said in a statement after the meeting that it "will await the results of this formal measure and evaluate any additional steps, depending on those."

It said Portugal had demanded the release of the crew "as explanations provided so far have not been considered consistent," and urged de-escalation in the Middle East.


Reuters

Pentagon chief stresses Middle East stability during calls with counterparts
US OKs possible sale of aircraft support to Iraq, Pentagon states
