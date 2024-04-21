News
Hundreds gather on Bondi Beach to honor victims of attack in Australia
World News
2024-04-21 | 09:08
Hundreds gather on Bondi Beach to honor victims of attack in Australia
Hundreds gathered on Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia, on Sunday, lighting candles at sunset to commemorate the six people killed in a stabbing attack at the Westfield shopping center in the area a week ago.
Joel Cauchi, 40, who had previously experienced mental health issues, stabbed five women and a security guard at the shopping center on April 13 before being shot dead by police.
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese told the crowd, ''We are thinking of all those trying to cope with and understand the painful void left by the loss of their loved ones in their lives.''
He added, ''To the families and friends here with us, and to all those who are with us in spirit, please know this: every Australian is thinking of you.''
World News
Bondi Beach
Victims
Attack
Australia
Westfield
