Hundreds gather on Bondi Beach to honor victims of attack in Australia

World News
2024-04-21 | 09:08
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Hundreds gather on Bondi Beach to honor victims of attack in Australia
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Hundreds gather on Bondi Beach to honor victims of attack in Australia

Hundreds gathered on Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia, on Sunday, lighting candles at sunset to commemorate the six people killed in a stabbing attack at the Westfield shopping center in the area a week ago.

Joel Cauchi, 40, who had previously experienced mental health issues, stabbed five women and a security guard at the shopping center on April 13 before being shot dead by police.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese told the crowd, ''We are thinking of all those trying to cope with and understand the painful void left by the loss of their loved ones in their lives.''

He added, ''To the families and friends here with us, and to all those who are with us in spirit, please know this: every Australian is thinking of you.''

Reuters

World News

Bondi Beach

Victims

Attack

Australia

Westfield

LBCI Next
US House of Representatives passes $95 billion Ukraine, Israel aid package
Security and support in the South: French-Lebanese military meeting in Paris focuses on Lebanese army needs
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-03-20

Lebanese government to provide compensation for victims of Israeli attacks

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:57

Gaza Health Ministry reveals: 34,097 martyrs and 76,980 injuries in 198 days of Israeli attacks

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:47

Israeli army: Two Palestinians attacked soldiers in the West Bank

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:06

'Mass casualties' in Gaza: Women and children among victims, Civil Defense reports

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
10:26

Zelenskyy: US aid package sends strong message to Kremlin

LBCI
World News
03:35

Russia repels anti-ship missile attack in Sevastopol

LBCI
World News
03:22

Taiwan says it will consult with US how to use fresh funding

LBCI
World News
01:51

Two dead, six injured in Tennessee shooting: Police

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:38

Breaking: Israeli airstrike hits Naqoura, reports NNA

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-05

Bab el Mandeb Strait: Implications of Houthi attacks on ships

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-20

Military alert in northern Israel: Concerns mount over Iran's proxies as Israeli defense systems prove inadequate

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-20

After the rain: Dubai's response to climate challenges raises concerns for Lebanon's next winter

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:38

Breaking: Israeli airstrike hits Naqoura, reports NNA

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:06

Gantz states: 'Urgent attention' needed on Lebanese front; decisive moment approaching on Northern border

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:53

Unveiling Lebanese leaders: Meet Lebanon's entries in Forbes Middle East's 'Top 30 Asset Managers 2024' list

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:19

Shelling from Lebanon hits Western Galilee: Israeli Channel 12 reports

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:06

'Mass casualties' in Gaza: Women and children among victims, Civil Defense reports

LBCI
Middle East News
07:08

Khamenei expresses gratitude to Iranian Armed Forces for strike on Israel

LBCI
Middle East News
00:48

Iran downplays significance of response attributed to Israel as Gaza war continues

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:00

Patriarch Al-Rahi calls on Lebanese officials to work towards a 'unified national goal'

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More