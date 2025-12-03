EU chief presents two-year 90 billion euro funding plan for Ukraine

World News
03-12-2025 | 08:18
EU chief presents two-year 90 billion euro funding plan for Ukraine
EU chief presents two-year 90 billion euro funding plan for Ukraine

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen Wednesday put forward a plan to provide Ukraine with 90 billion euros ($105 billion) in funding over two years, to enable them to "lead peace negotiations from a position of strength".

"Today we are proposing to cover two thirds of Ukraine's financing needs for the next two years," the Commission president said in presenting the financing proposals.

The loan would be funded either from EU borrowing or by using Russian assets frozen in the bloc, the option pushed by the commission but strongly resisted by key player Belgium.

AFP

