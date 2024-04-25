Australian police charge five teenagers in Sydney cleric's stabbing

2024-04-25 | 03:17
Australian police charge five teenagers in Sydney cleric&#39;s stabbing
Australian police charge five teenagers in Sydney cleric's stabbing

Australian police said on Thursday they charged five teenagers with terrorism-related offences in investigations following the stabbing of an Assyrian Christian bishop while he was giving a live streamed sermon earlier this month.

The five boys, who were due in children's court on Thursday, were arrested on Wednesday in the Sydney region. Police said they were associates of a 16-year-old boy previously charged in the knifing of Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel, who was injured in the attack on April 15 at his church.

The latest charges included possessing violent extremist material, conspiring to prepare for a terrorist act and carrying a knife in public, New South Wales police said.

Reuters



Reuters

