Russia announces its control over an additional village in eastern Ukraine
World News
2024-05-20 | 06:48
Russia announces its control over an additional village in eastern Ukraine
Russia announced on Monday that its forces have taken control of the Ukrainian village of Bilohorivka, one of the few villages in the Luhansk region (east) that remained under Kyiv's control.
The Russian Ministry of Defense said, "As a result of active combat operations, units of the Southern Group of Forces liberated the village of Bilohorivka in the People's Republic of Luhansk."
AFP
World News
Russia
Ukraine
Kyiv
Luhansk
War
