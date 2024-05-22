Putin praises Raisi, asks parliament speaker to pass on condolences

World News
2024-05-22 | 00:25
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Putin praises Raisi, asks parliament speaker to pass on condolences
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Putin praises Raisi, asks parliament speaker to pass on condolences

Russian President Vladimir Putin praised the late president of Iran, Ebrahim Raisi, as a reliable partner always good to his word, and asked the chairman of parliament on Tuesday to convey his sympathy at memorial events.

Raisi was killed in a helicopter crash near the Azerbaijan border over the weekend along with his foreign minister and seven others.

"He was truly a reliable partner, a man sure of himself, who acted in the national interest," Russian news agencies quoted Putin as telling Vyacheslav Volodin, chairman of the State Duma lower house of parliament.

"He was, of course, a man of his word and it was always good to work with him. What I mean is if we came to an agreement on something, you could be sure the agreement was carried out," Putin said.

The Kremlin leader asked Volodin, who will be attending memorial events in Iran, to pass on "words of our sincere condolences in connection with this tragedy."

Putin expressed his condolences to interim Iranian president Mohammad Mokhber and to the whole Iranian people on Monday.

Reuters

World News

Middle East News

Russia

Iran

Vladimir Putin

Ebrahim Raisi

Death

LBCI Next
Gunmen kill 40 in attack in north-central Nigeria
US House leader to invite Netanyahu to address Congress
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-05-20

Russia expects implementation of all agreements with Iran after Raisi's death

LBCI
World News
08:47

German Chancellor offers condolences on the death of Iranian President Raisi

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-20

After the death of Iran's President: A nation prepares for transition

LBCI
World News
2024-05-20

Putin calls interim president, stresses Russia's strong ties with Iran

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
06:14

French FM: Recognizing Palestine State is 'not forbidden' but not timely

LBCI
World News
06:04

Russia hands over six children to Ukraine after Qatar-mediated agreement

LBCI
World News
06:03

Beijing imposes sanctions on US defense companies

LBCI
World News
05:34

Putin to meet with King of Bahrain in Moscow on Thursday

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-08-02

US invites China's new foreign minister to Washington

LBCI
World News
05:34

Putin to meet with King of Bahrain in Moscow on Thursday

LBCI
World News
00:03

US-Saudi defense deal with civil nuclear component nears completion

LBCI
World News
02:41

Spain to announce recognition of Palestinian State on Wednesday

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:16

LBCI sources: 400 Turkish pistols seized at Tripoli Port hidden among iron plates

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:30

Turkish Pistols Resurface in Smuggling Operation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:26

International justice: Amal Clooney works with ICC to pursue Gaza war figures

LBCI
Middle East News
08:28

At least ten people die in Egypt after passenger bus falls into the Nile

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:04

The Associated Press condemns Israel's suspension of live broadcast service from covering Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
00:42

Thousands gather in Tehran for the funeral of President Raisi

LBCI
World News
16:00

Blinken: Several countries may play a significant role in post-war Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:01

Berri leads delegation to Tehran to offer condolences for Raisi, Abdollahian, and companions

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More