US prepares $275 million weapons package for Ukraine

World News
2024-05-24 | 00:45
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
US prepares $275 million weapons package for Ukraine
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
US prepares $275 million weapons package for Ukraine

The United States is preparing a $275 million military aid package for Ukraine, which will include 155mm artillery shells, precision aerial munitions, and ground vehicles, three US officials told Reuters on Thursday.

The weapons aid, which could be announced as soon as Friday, will utilize the Presidential Drawdown Authority, which authorizes the president to transfer articles and services from US stocks without specific congressional approval during an emergency.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly.

As a part of the $95 billion aid bills, Congress authorized $60.8 billion worth of various forms of aid to Ukraine, including $8 billion worth of presidential drawdown authority items.

While the package mainly includes munitions, it also includes vehicles that are designed to recover disabled tanks and other heavy equipment from the battlefield, a sign that the US expects attacks and equipment losses to continue.

Military analysts expected a boost in the order backlog of RTX, along with other major companies that receive government contracts, such as Lockheed Martin, General Dynamics, and Northrop Grumman, following the passage of the supplemental spending bill.

Reuters

World News

United States

Ukraine

Russia

Aid

Package

War

Kyiv

Kharkiv

LBCI Next
China begins second day of military exercises around Taiwan
South Korea and Japan unveil sanctions over alleged Russia-North Korea arms trade
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-05-20

Kyiv: Ukraine controls 60% of Kharkiv border town after Russian raids

LBCI
World News
2024-05-16

Ukraine says it halted Russian 'advancement' in 'certain areas' of Kharkiv

LBCI
World News
2024-05-14

Blinken in Kyiv says US aid arriving at 'challenging' time for Ukraine

LBCI
World News
2024-05-13

Ukrainian official: Russia widens Kharkiv front in Ukraine with small assault groups

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
04:13

Beijing accuses President of Taiwan of pushing the island towards 'war'

LBCI
World News
04:08

Armenia returns four towns to Azerbaijan

LBCI
World News
04:02

OPEC+ members to meet remotely on June 2

LBCI
World News
03:38

France: G7 needs to unite to confront unfair Chinese trade practices

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:08

On LBCI, Fouad Makhzoumi's perspective on Lebanon's security, Hezbollah's role, border disputes - Interview highlights

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-08-04

AI.com flips from ChatGPT to Elon Musk’s X.ai

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-09

UN Resolution 1701 implementation: French delegation concludes talks in Beirut amid UNIFIL reduction proposal in South Lebanon

LBCI
World News
04:02

OPEC+ members to meet remotely on June 2

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:35

Hezbollah strikes back against Israeli drone attack

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:14

LAF Commander highlights continued Israeli violations, stresses importance of coordination with UNIFIL under Resolution 1701

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:08

On LBCI, Fouad Makhzoumi's perspective on Lebanon's security, Hezbollah's role, border disputes - Interview highlights

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:06

Israel: We will not be deterred from waging war with Hamas

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:30

International Court of Justice to deliver ruling on proceedings related to Israeli attack on Rafah

LBCI
Middle East News
04:19

IRGC urges allied groups to intensify efforts for 'victory in Gaza'

LBCI
Middle East News
11:28

King of Bahrain: No reason to delay resumption of relations with Iran

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:13

Fuel prices drop in Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More