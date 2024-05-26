Macron heads to Germany for a three-day state visit

French President Emmanuel Macron will begin a three-day state visit to Germany on Sunday to reaffirm the strength of bilateral relations and attempt to overcome differences.



Less than two weeks before the European elections, the visit will be marked by symbols of unity and friendship between the two largest powers in the European Union. It will include speeches on Europe and a visit to the Holocaust Memorial.



In the corridors of the German presidency, it is said, "We do not celebrate enough what we have achieved together" since the Franco-German reconciliation in 1963.



For its part, the Élysée says, "We can talk a lot about the fluctuations of the Franco-German duo, but there is also permanence and depth in the relations between the two peoples, which this state visit demonstrates."



The visit was originally scheduled for last July but was postponed due to the riots in France.



AFP