Jewish school in Toronto hit by gunfire, no injuries reported

A Jewish girls' school in Toronto, Canada, was subjected to a shooting early Saturday morning, resulting in no injuries, according to the police. This incident comes amidst heightened tensions related to the conflict in the Middle East.



Shortly before 5 am, gunfire was directed at the Bais Chaya Mushka Elementary School for girls in the North York neighborhood, located in the northern part of the city.



Police Inspector Paul Krawczyk stated during a press conference that the suspects exited a dark-colored vehicle and "opened fire on the school, causing damage to the front of the institution."



Police will increase their presence in the neighborhood and around other Jewish schools and synagogues.



Krawczyk added, "We will not ignore the evidence and what happened here and what the target of the shooting was. But at the same time, it would be wrong to simply speculate at this stage."



Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on X that "the reports of gunfire at a Jewish elementary school in North York are abhorrent, and those responsible for this heinous and anti-Semitic act must be brought to justice."



Ontario Premier Doug Ford also condemned the incident on the X platform, describing it as a "blatant manifestation of anti-Semitism."



The Jewish organization "Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center" expressed that it was "horrified" by the shooting.



The organization's CEO, Michael Levitt, stated that "this shocking escalation of violence directed against innocent Jewish children should serve as a wake-up call for political leaders in our city and across our country."



