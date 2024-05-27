News
US advises Israel to protect civilians after 'devastating' Rafah strike: White House
World News
2024-05-27 | 13:01
High views
Share
Share
0
min
US advises Israel to protect civilians after 'devastating' Rafah strike: White House
The United States urged Israel on Monday to take every precaution to protect civilians after "devastating images" from a military strike in Rafah that killed dozens of Palestinians.
"Israel has a right to go after Hamas, and we understand this strike killed two senior Hamas terrorists who are responsible for attacks against Israeli civilians," a National Security Council spokesperson said. "But as we've been clear, Israel must take every precaution possible to protect civilians.
"We are actively engaging the Israeli army and partners on the ground to assess what happened, and understand that the army is conducting an investigation."
Reuters
World News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
United States
Israel
Rafah
Palestinians
