Spain, Ireland, Norway set to recognize Palestinian State

Spain, Ireland, and Norway will officially recognize a Palestinian state on Tuesday, despite an angry reaction from Israel, which has found itself increasingly isolated after seven months of conflict in Gaza.



About 144 of the 193 member-states of the United Nations recognize a Palestinian state, including most of the global south, Russia, China, and India.



Madrid, Dublin, and Oslo have painted their decision as a way to accelerate efforts to secure a ceasefire in Israel's war with Hamas in Gaza.



While the declaration by the three nations is mostly symbolic, they are hoping it will gather momentum, spurring other European Union countries to follow suit.



Spain and Ireland will be the largest and most politically influential nations in the 27-member bloc to recognize a Palestinian state, joining Sweden, Cyprus, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Poland, Slovakia, Romania, and Bulgaria.



Britain, Australia and EU members Malta and Slovenia have indicated in recent months that they could follow their example.



But France said now is not the time to recognize Palestinian statehood, while Germany joined Israel's staunchest ally, the United States, in rejecting a unilateral approach, insisting that a two-state solution can only be achieved through dialogue.



The move is likely to elevate diplomatic protocols, with representative offices in the West Bank upgraded to full embassies.



