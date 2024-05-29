Saudi Foreign Minister expresses gratitude to European countries for recognizing state of Palestine

2024-05-29 | 12:21
Saudi Foreign Minister expresses gratitude to European countries for recognizing state of Palestine
Saudi Foreign Minister expresses gratitude to European countries for recognizing state of Palestine

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan thanked Ireland, Norway, and Spain for recognizing the state of Palestine, stating during a visit to Madrid that they "stand on the right side of history."

Prince Faisal bin Farhan told reporters in Madrid alongside his counterparts from Jordan, Qatar, Turkey, and the Palestinian Authority before talks with Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares, "We are here to say thank you to Spain for giving hope in very dark times."

He added, "We are here to say thank you to Spain, Norway, Ireland, and Slovenia for making the right decision at the right time to stand on the right side of history and the right side of justice."

AFP

