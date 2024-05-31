Kremlin: Trump's trial shows that White House 'excludes its political opponents'

World News
2024-05-31 | 06:41
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Kremlin: Trump&#39;s trial shows that White House &#39;excludes its political opponents&#39;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Kremlin: Trump's trial shows that White House 'excludes its political opponents'

The Kremlin stated on Friday that the unprecedented conviction of former US President Donald Trump on charges of falsifying business records shows that the White House "excludes its political opponents" by any means necessary.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters, "The fact of exclusion taking place there (in the United States) against political opponents through various legal and illegal means is clear," following the former president's conviction in a case involving payments to buy the silence of a pornographic film actress.

AFP

World News

Kremlin

Donald Trump

Trial

United States

White House

LBCI Next
G7 calls on Russia and North Korea to 'cease illegal arms transfers'
Berlin permits Ukraine to use German weapons to strike targets inside Russia
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
00:28

Donald Trump becomes first US president convicted of a crime

LBCI
World News
2024-05-29

Kremlin: Putin appoints former bodyguard Alexei Dyumin secretary of State Council

LBCI
World News
2024-05-28

White House: US weighs additional sanction steps as Russia shifts war footing

LBCI
World News
2024-05-27

US advises Israel to protect civilians after 'devastating' Rafah strike: White House

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
08:14

France cancels participation of Israeli companies in a defense exhibition

LBCI
World News
08:00

UN: Sudan faces 'imminent threat of famine'

LBCI
World News
07:53

G7 calls on Russia and North Korea to 'cease illegal arms transfers'

LBCI
World News
05:25

Berlin permits Ukraine to use German weapons to strike targets inside Russia

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-10

Honoring Pascal Sleiman: The final journey from Dora to Jbeil

LBCI
World News
01:43

Police officer among three killed in Minneapolis shooting

LBCI
World News
01:01

US State Department official resigns, says US report on Gaza's war inaccurate

LBCI
World News
01:19

China will not join Swiss peace conference on Ukraine, Reuters sources say

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
11:37

Israeli defense minister visits border, vows to target Hezbollah despite casualties

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:32

Israeli strike injures several in southern Lebanon's Houla

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:15

Israel has not yet responded to French Lebanon proposals, French ministry states

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:13

Senior adviser Hochstein sees path to Israel-Lebanon land border agreement

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:53

Mechanical inspection fees now accepted at money transfer companies in Lebanon

LBCI
World News
00:28

Donald Trump becomes first US president convicted of a crime

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:15

Fuel prices decrease across Lebanon

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:49

Hamas willing to reach 'complete agreement' including hostages & prisoners exchange deal if Israel halts war: Statement

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More