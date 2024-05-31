The Kremlin stated on Friday that the unprecedented conviction of former US President Donald Trump on charges of falsifying business records shows that the White House "excludes its political opponents" by any means necessary.



Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters, "The fact of exclusion taking place there (in the United States) against political opponents through various legal and illegal means is clear," following the former president's conviction in a case involving payments to buy the silence of a pornographic film actress.



AFP