UN: Sudan faces 'imminent threat of famine'

The people of Sudan are at "imminent risk of famine," United Nations agencies said on Friday, more than a year into a war between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).



Around 18 million people are already acutely hungry, including 3.6 million children who are acutely malnourished, according to a joint statement by UN chiefs including Volker Turk, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights



"Time is running out for millions of people in Sudan who are at imminent risk of famine, displaced from their lands, living under bombardments, and cut off from humanitarian assistance," the statement added.



"Without an immediate and major step change, we will face a nightmare scenario: A famine will take hold in large parts of the country," read the statement also signed by UN aid chief Martin Griffiths.



Reuters