Mexico's Sheinbaum poised to become first woman President

World News
2024-06-03 | 01:52
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Mexico&#39;s Sheinbaum poised to become first woman President
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Mexico's Sheinbaum poised to become first woman President

Claudia Sheinbaum is set to win a landslide victory to become Mexico's first female president, inheriting the project of her mentor and outgoing leader Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador whose popularity among the poor helped drive her triumph.

At least five exit polls showed Sheinbaum, a climate scientist and former mayor of Mexico City, winning the presidency, with pollster Parametria forecasting a landslide 56% of the vote for the ruling MORENA party candidate. Parametria forecast opposition candidate Xochitl Galvez taking 30% of the vote.

Provisional results are trickling in and show Sheinbaum leading with 59% of the vote, versus 29% for Galvez, with 5% of total votes counted. Galvez has not conceded and told her supporters to be patient for the official results.

Imminent victory for Sheinbaum is a major step for Mexico, a country known for its macho culture and home to the world's second biggest Roman Catholic population, which for years pushed more traditional values and roles for women.

Sheinbaum would be the first woman to win a general election in the United States, Mexico or Canada.

"I never imagined that one day I would vote for a woman," said 87-year-old Edelmira Montiel, a Sheinbaum supporter in Mexico's smallest state Tlaxcala.

"Before we couldn't even vote, and when you could, it was to vote for the person your husband told you to vote for. Thank God that has changed and I get to live it," Montiel added.

Reuters

World News

Mexico

President

Elections

LBCI Next
Seoul to suspend entire military agreement between the Koreas due to Pyongyang's sending of trash balloons
Beijing: British intelligence recruits two Chinese government employees
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-05-29

Venezuela withdraws invitation for EU to monitor presidential elections

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-24

France's diplomatic efforts: Separating Lebanon's presidential elections from Gaza war

LBCI
World News
2024-05-16

Constitutional Council in Chad announces Déby's victory in presidential elections

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-13

Bou Saab from Ain al-Tineh: Rejecting dialogue rules and consensus in the file of presidential elections will prolong vacuum

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
03:59

Chinese Foreign Ministry calls on Iran and UAE to resolve disputes

LBCI
World News
02:19

Seoul to suspend entire military agreement between the Koreas due to Pyongyang's sending of trash balloons

LBCI
World News
00:36

Beijing: British intelligence recruits two Chinese government employees

LBCI
World News
00:25

Zelenskyy thanks President of Philippines for his support, Ukraine to open embassy in Manila

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-21

War risks: MEA adapts to decreased flights

LBCI
Middle East News
07:47

Acting Iranian Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani to Visit Lebanon in First Official Trip

LBCI
World News
02:19

Seoul to suspend entire military agreement between the Koreas due to Pyongyang's sending of trash balloons

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-09

Hamas: Israeli proposal failed to meet Palestinian demands, yet it is under review

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:38

3.0 Magnitude Earthquake Recorded in Qab Elias, Zahle

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:01

Israeli airstrike in Bint Jbeil causes one injury and significant damage

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:16

Donner Sang Compter bids farewell to Beirut office after 14 years of impact

LBCI
Middle East News
07:47

Acting Iranian Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani to Visit Lebanon in First Official Trip

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:23

Al Rahi's message to 'political believers': If you turn to the Holy Spirit, you would have elected a president for the republic

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:51

Israeli Defense Minister: We are exploring alternatives to Hamas in governing Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:25

US expects Israel to accept peace agreement to end the war in Gaza if Hamas agrees to it

LBCI
Middle East News
00:09

Syrian state media: Several people killed in Israeli attack around Aleppo

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More