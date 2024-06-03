Kremlin: OPEC+ agreements are the result of a consensus

2024-06-03 | 05:49
Kremlin: OPEC+ agreements are the result of a consensus
Kremlin: OPEC+ agreements are the result of a consensus

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday that the latest agreements reached by OPEC+ oil producers are the result of consensus and joint effort, praising the group for its efforts in stabilizing global oil markets.

The group agreed on Sunday to extend most of its significant oil production cuts until 2025, as it seeks to support the market amid slowing global demand growth, rising interest rates and increased US production.

