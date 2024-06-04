News
Biden to temporarily shut Mexico border to asylum seekers: White House
World News
2024-06-04 | 13:00
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Biden to temporarily shut Mexico border to asylum seekers: White House
President Joe Biden will temporarily close the US-Mexico border to asylum seekers whenever numbers of illegal migrant crossings surge, the White House said Tuesday as it aims to tackle an explosive issue in November's election.
A White House statement said that Biden announced "actions to bar migrants who cross our southern border unlawfully."
AFP
World News
Joe Biden
US
Mexico
White House
Next
Ukraine warns of more power outages due to Russian sttacks
Europeans' draft IAEA resolution presses Iran on particles, inspectors: Reuters
Previous
