Ukrainian strikes on Russian-controlled areas kill 26 people

At least 26 people were killed and dozens injured on Friday in Ukrainian strikes targeting Russian-controlled areas in eastern and southern Ukraine, according to authorities.



A double strike particularly targeted the village of Sadovoye in the southern Kherson region, which is partially controlled by Moscow.



Governor Vladimir Saldo wrote: "Following shelling by Kyiv fighters on the village of Sadovoye [...] a shop with many visitors and workers was destroyed. Twenty-two people were killed and 15 others injured."



He added on Telegram that "after the first shelling, residents of nearby houses rushed to help the victims, but shortly after, a HIMARS missile struck."



Saldo clarified that among the dead were two children, denouncing a "heinous crime against civilians" aimed at "causing the maximum number of casualties."



Earlier on Friday, four people were killed and 57 injured in a strike using American-made "ATACMS" missiles on the city of Luhansk in eastern Ukraine, also under Moscow's control.



The Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations reported that this missile strike caused the collapse of a multi-story residential building.



Local Health Minister Natalia Pashchenko said on social media that "the total number of injured in today's missile strike on Luhansk has risen to 57, four of whom have died."



Leonid Pasechnik, the pro-Russian official in the Luhansk region, noted that two high schools and three kindergartens were damaged.



Meanwhile, the Russian Defense Ministry stated that Ukraine "deliberately launched five American-made missiles on residential areas in the city of Luhansk."



It added, "Russian air defenses shot down four American missiles. One missile hit two buildings."



AFP