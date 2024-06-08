Ukrainian strikes on Russian-controlled areas kill 26 people

World News
2024-06-08 | 02:02
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Ukrainian strikes on Russian-controlled areas kill 26 people
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Ukrainian strikes on Russian-controlled areas kill 26 people

At least 26 people were killed and dozens injured on Friday in Ukrainian strikes targeting Russian-controlled areas in eastern and southern Ukraine, according to authorities.

A double strike particularly targeted the village of Sadovoye in the southern Kherson region, which is partially controlled by Moscow.

Governor Vladimir Saldo wrote: "Following shelling by Kyiv fighters on the village of Sadovoye [...] a shop with many visitors and workers was destroyed. Twenty-two people were killed and 15 others injured."

He added on Telegram that "after the first shelling, residents of nearby houses rushed to help the victims, but shortly after, a HIMARS missile struck."

Saldo clarified that among the dead were two children, denouncing a "heinous crime against civilians" aimed at "causing the maximum number of casualties."

Earlier on Friday, four people were killed and 57 injured in a strike using American-made "ATACMS" missiles on the city of Luhansk in eastern Ukraine, also under Moscow's control.

The Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations reported that this missile strike caused the collapse of a multi-story residential building.

Local Health Minister Natalia Pashchenko said on social media that "the total number of injured in today's missile strike on Luhansk has risen to 57, four of whom have died."

Leonid Pasechnik, the pro-Russian official in the Luhansk region, noted that two high schools and three kindergartens were damaged.

Meanwhile, the Russian Defense Ministry stated that Ukraine "deliberately launched five American-made missiles on residential areas in the city of Luhansk."

It added, "Russian air defenses shot down four American missiles. One missile hit two buildings."

AFP
 

World News

Ukraine

Strikes

Russia

Moscow

LBCI Next
Ukraine downs nine out of 13 Russian drones over four regions
Slovakia kicks off voting in marathon EU elections
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
04:10

Moscow accuses Ukraine of using US missiles to bomb civilian targets in Russia

LBCI
World News
2024-04-02

Ukraine's drone strikes Russian major refinery

LBCI
World News
2024-03-26

Ukraine dismisses Russian accusations of Kyiv role in Moscow attack

LBCI
World News
2024-03-26

Senior Russian official accuses Ukraine of being behind Moscow attack

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
02:34

Ukraine downs nine out of 13 Russian drones over four regions

LBCI
World News
01:39

Slovakia kicks off voting in marathon EU elections

LBCI
World News
01:24

Apollo 8 astronaut William Anders dies in plane crash

LBCI
World News
01:08

Biden, Macron to discuss Israel and Ukraine in state visit

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
01:24

Apollo 8 astronaut William Anders dies in plane crash

LBCI
World News
02:02

Ukrainian strikes on Russian-controlled areas kill 26 people

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-04-18

Houthis execute 14 operations in two weeks extending to the Indian Ocean

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-02

Lebanon's Minister Ali Hamie warns of Israeli threat to air navigation safety

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More