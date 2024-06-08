Italian polling stations open for EU elections

World News
2024-06-08 | 09:25
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Italian polling stations open for EU elections
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Italian polling stations open for EU elections

Polling stations opened in Italy on Saturday for EU elections where Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's far-right Brothers of Italy party is tipped to win and potentially shape the bloc's future direction.

Voting began at 3:00 pm (1300 GMT) with more than 47 million people in the EU's third-largest economy eligible to elect 76 lawmakers over the weekend, AFP journalists reported.

AFP

World News

Italy

Polling Stations

European Union

Elections

LBCI Next
Biden, Macron to discuss Israel and Ukraine in state visit
Rise of the far-right in Europe: From fringe to power
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-06-06

Polling stations open in Netherlands for European Parliament elections

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-05

Shaping the Future: Millions to Vote in Historic European Union Elections

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:20

Europe at the Crossroads: Elections, Islamophobia, and the Battle for the Continent's Future

LBCI
World News
01:39

Slovakia kicks off voting in marathon EU elections

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:30

US, French presidents emphasize Blue Line stability, call for ending Lebanon's presidential vacuum

LBCI
World News
11:00

Biden: US 'stands strong with Ukraine'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:43

Biden welcomes return of four hostages to Israel

LBCI
World News
10:23

French Envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian Visits the Vatican, Discusses Lebanon

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:10

Hamas Health Ministry says Gaza war death toll at 36,801

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:25

Shifting Tides: The Evolving US-French Approaches to Lebanon's Crisis

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-04

British Embassy refutes rumored reports of UK warning Lebanon of Israeli operation in June

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:20

Europe at the Crossroads: Elections, Islamophobia, and the Battle for the Continent's Future

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:27

Large fire erupts at Lebanese army and UNIFIL positions near Blue Line: NNA

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:24

Lebanese Army Commander heads to US, seeking enhanced military assistance

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:45

Israeli army rescues four hostages alive in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:26

Razi El Hage to LBCI: Our past dialogues have been unfruitful; 'Resistance Axis' impedes functioning of the state

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:50

Israeli forces liberate hostages from Hamas amid gunfire

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:40

Fifty Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks on Nuseirat, other areas in Gaza, health official tells Reuters

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:07

Netanyahu: Israel does not yield to terrorism and is committed to returning hostages

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:01

Israeli strikes pound Gaza as Gantz threatens to resign from war cabinet

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More