White House says US 'deeply concerned' by stabbing of Americans in China

The United States was "deeply concerned" Tuesday over the recent stabbing of four American college teachers in northeastern China, the White House said, noting US diplomats have spoken with the assault victims.



"We are deeply concerned by the stabbing of US citizens in Jilin City, China. Our team has been in touch with these Americans and our PRC counterparts to ensure that the victims' needs are met, and appropriate law enforcement steps are being taken," White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on X, formerly Twitter.



AFP