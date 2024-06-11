News
White House says US 'deeply concerned' by stabbing of Americans in China
World News
2024-06-11 | 11:15
White House says US 'deeply concerned' by stabbing of Americans in China
The United States was "deeply concerned" Tuesday over the recent stabbing of four American college teachers in northeastern China, the White House said, noting US diplomats have spoken with the assault victims.
"We are deeply concerned by the stabbing of US citizens in Jilin City, China. Our team has been in touch with these Americans and our PRC counterparts to ensure that the victims' needs are met, and appropriate law enforcement steps are being taken," White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on X, formerly Twitter.
AFP
World News
United States
US
China
White House
0
World News
14:43
France far-right chief confirms election pact with right-wing party
World News
14:43
France far-right chief confirms election pact with right-wing party
0
World News
12:07
Jury finds Hunter Biden guilty of federal gun crimes, US media reports
World News
12:07
Jury finds Hunter Biden guilty of federal gun crimes, US media reports
0
World News
11:59
UN denounces 'outrageous allegations' against staff held in Yemen
World News
11:59
UN denounces 'outrageous allegations' against staff held in Yemen
0
World News
10:39
Fire breaks out at Versailles Palace, authorities quickly extinguish it
World News
10:39
Fire breaks out at Versailles Palace, authorities quickly extinguish it
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East News
01:05
Five killed, including three Hezbollah members, in Israeli strikes on Syrian-Lebanese border
Middle East News
01:05
Five killed, including three Hezbollah members, in Israeli strikes on Syrian-Lebanese border
2
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:48
UN Security Council adopts plan for Israel-Hamas ceasefire
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:48
UN Security Council adopts plan for Israel-Hamas ceasefire
3
Lebanon Economy
02:36
Fuel prices drop in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:36
Fuel prices drop in Lebanon
4
Lebanon News
13:53
Israeli strike leaves two injured, vehicle burning in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
13:53
Israeli strike leaves two injured, vehicle burning in South Lebanon
5
Lebanon News
05:15
Martine Najem Kteily to LBCI: Choosing third presidential candidate is the most feasible option
Lebanon News
05:15
Martine Najem Kteily to LBCI: Choosing third presidential candidate is the most feasible option
6
Lebanon News
14:03
Hezbollah launches dozens of rockets at Kfar Blum in response to Israeli attacks
Lebanon News
14:03
Hezbollah launches dozens of rockets at Kfar Blum in response to Israeli attacks
7
Lebanon News
04:55
Firas Hamdan to LBCI: We are against creating new constitutional heresies
Lebanon News
04:55
Firas Hamdan to LBCI: We are against creating new constitutional heresies
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:31
US to provide $404 mn in new aid for Palestinians: Blinken
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:31
US to provide $404 mn in new aid for Palestinians: Blinken
