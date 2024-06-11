US' 'evaluating' Hamas response to Gaza ceasefire plan: White House

World News
2024-06-11 | 15:41
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
US&#39; &#39;evaluating&#39; Hamas response to Gaza ceasefire plan: White House
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
US' 'evaluating' Hamas response to Gaza ceasefire plan: White House

The United States is "evaluating" an official response by Hamas to the latest truce proposal for Gaza, the White House said Tuesday.

Washington has received the "reply that Hamas delivered to Qatar and to Egypt, and we are evaluating it right now," National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told journalists, while declining to provide details on its content.

AFP
 

World News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

United States

Hamas

Gaza

Truce

White House

John Kirby

LBCI Next
China says attack on US teachers 'isolated' incident, investigation ongoing
Four US educators stabbed in park in northeast China
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:33

Blinken: Hamas signal of support for UN-backed Gaza truce deal is 'hopeful sign'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-11

US seeking to keep Israel, Hamas engaged in Gaza truce efforts

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-10

Egypt calls on Hamas and Israel to show 'flexibility' to reach truce in Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-05

Hamas leader says movement won't accept truce without 'permanent halt to war' in Gaza

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
14:43

France far-right chief confirms election pact with right-wing party

LBCI
World News
12:07

Jury finds Hunter Biden guilty of federal gun crimes, US media reports

LBCI
World News
11:59

UN denounces 'outrageous allegations' against staff held in Yemen

LBCI
World News
11:15

White House says US 'deeply concerned' by stabbing of Americans in China

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-18

White House: American doctors leave Gaza Strip

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:20

License problems: Lebanese government proposes fast-track solution for solar power project

LBCI
Middle East News
05:33

Iranian ambassador to Russia: Tehran has not suspended cooperation agreement with Moscow

LBCI
World News
2024-05-23

Serbian President warns of potential 'political chaos' from declaring Srebrenica massacre memorial day

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
01:05

Five killed, including three Hezbollah members, in Israeli strikes on Syrian-Lebanese border

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:03

Hezbollah launches dozens of rockets at Kfar Blum in response to Israeli attacks

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:53

Israeli strike leaves two injured, vehicle burning in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:36

Fuel prices drop in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:15

Martine Najem Kteily to LBCI: Choosing third presidential candidate is the most feasible option

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:37

Israeli strike hits Jouaiyya: Initial toll one dead, six injured (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:55

Firas Hamdan to LBCI: We are against creating new constitutional heresies

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:29

Hamas confirms submission of official response to hostage and ceasefire proposal: Official says

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More