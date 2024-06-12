G7 leaders approve unblocking $50 bn for Ukraine by end of 2024: France

2024-06-12 | 14:24
G7 leaders approve unblocking $50 bn for Ukraine by end of 2024: France
G7 leaders approve unblocking $50 bn for Ukraine by end of 2024: France

Group of Seven leaders have agreed to provide Ukraine with $50 billion (46 billion euros) via the use of frozen Russian assets by the end of the year, the French presidency said Wednesday.

"We have an agreement," the presidency said, ahead of a G7 summit in Italy on Thursday that will focus on backing Kyiv's fight against Russia's invasion.

AFP
 

World News

G7

Ukraine

France

Russia

