G7 leaders approve unblocking $50 bn for Ukraine by end of 2024: France
World News
2024-06-12 | 14:24
High views
Share
Share
0
min
G7 leaders approve unblocking $50 bn for Ukraine by end of 2024: France
Group of Seven leaders have agreed to provide Ukraine with $50 billion (46 billion euros) via the use of frozen Russian assets by the end of the year, the French presidency said Wednesday.
"We have an agreement," the presidency said, ahead of a G7 summit in Italy on Thursday that will focus on backing Kyiv's fight against Russia's invasion.
AFP
World News
G7
Ukraine
France
Russia
Next
Ukrainian army downs five missiles and 24 Russian drones
North Korean leader boasts of 'invincible' ties with Russia amid talks of Putin visit
Previous
