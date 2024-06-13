Chinese Premier Li Qiang says differences with New Zealand 'should not become a chasm'

2024-06-13 | 01:44
Chinese Premier Li Qiang says differences with New Zealand 'should not become a chasm'
Chinese Premier Li Qiang says differences with New Zealand 'should not become a chasm'

Chinese Premier Li Qiang pledged greater trade cooperation during a rare visit to New Zealand on Thursday, saying differences between the two nations "should not become a chasm."

Li is embarking on a six-day visit to New Zealand and Australia, key trading partners that have both expressed concerns over China's expanding influence in the South Pacific.

