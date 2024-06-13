News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
32
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
North
32
o
South
29
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Jadal
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
32
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
North
32
o
South
29
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
US: G7 leaders reach 'political agreement' on Ukraine funds
World News
2024-06-13 | 09:37
High views
Share
Share
0
min
US: G7 leaders reach 'political agreement' on Ukraine funds
G7 leaders agreed Thursday at a summit in Italy on a new $50 billion loan for Ukraine using profits from frozen Russian assets, an American official said.
"We have a political agreement at the highest levels for this deal. And it is $50 billion this year that will be committed to Ukraine," a senior Biden administration official said on condition of anonymity.
AFP
World News
United States
G7
Summit
Italy
Ukraine
Loan
Political Agreement
Next
Record 120 mn people forcibly displaced worldwide, UN says
G7 leaders approve unblocking $50 bn for Ukraine by end of 2024: France
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
09:01
Zelenskyy arrives at G7 summit in Italy
World News
09:01
Zelenskyy arrives at G7 summit in Italy
0
World News
2024-06-12
Pope Francis, Modi, and Zelenskyy to join G7 summit in Italy
World News
2024-06-12
Pope Francis, Modi, and Zelenskyy to join G7 summit in Italy
0
World News
2024-06-05
Biden to meet Zelenskyy in France and G7 Summit in Italy
World News
2024-06-05
Biden to meet Zelenskyy in France and G7 Summit in Italy
0
World News
2024-06-03
Zelenskyy to participate in 50th G7 Summit in Italy
World News
2024-06-03
Zelenskyy to participate in 50th G7 Summit in Italy
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
13:19
Putin and Iran's interim President discuss cooperation during a phone call
World News
13:19
Putin and Iran's interim President discuss cooperation during a phone call
0
World News
12:34
Islamic State-linked rebels in east DR Congo kill dozens
World News
12:34
Islamic State-linked rebels in east DR Congo kill dozens
0
World News
12:00
IAEA: Iran installs more centrifuges at Fordo
World News
12:00
IAEA: Iran installs more centrifuges at Fordo
0
World News
11:30
US Supreme Court strikes down bid to restrict abortion pill
World News
11:30
US Supreme Court strikes down bid to restrict abortion pill
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Hezbollah pledges to increase operations against Israel 'with intensity, strength, and in terms of quality and quantity'
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Hezbollah pledges to increase operations against Israel 'with intensity, strength, and in terms of quality and quantity'
0
World News
10:23
Russian prosecutors accuse US journalist of working for CIA
World News
10:23
Russian prosecutors accuse US journalist of working for CIA
0
Lebanon News
2024-03-18
Hezbollah's 'dilemma': Coexistence or separate state, Gemayel asserts stance
Lebanon News
2024-03-18
Hezbollah's 'dilemma': Coexistence or separate state, Gemayel asserts stance
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Israeli army confirms killing of senior Hezbollah leader in raid on Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Israeli army confirms killing of senior Hezbollah leader in raid on Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
13:45
US military demands de-escalation as Israel-Lebanon tensions rise
Lebanon News
13:45
US military demands de-escalation as Israel-Lebanon tensions rise
2
Lebanon News
07:50
Israeli Channel 12 reports: 100 rockets launched from Lebanon at Golan Heights, Galilee
Lebanon News
07:50
Israeli Channel 12 reports: 100 rockets launched from Lebanon at Golan Heights, Galilee
3
Lebanon News
10:13
Israel vows to respond forcefully to Hezbollah attacks
Lebanon News
10:13
Israel vows to respond forcefully to Hezbollah attacks
4
Lebanon News
08:56
Israel: Lebanon, Hezbollah, and Iran bear full responsibility for deterioration of security at border
Lebanon News
08:56
Israel: Lebanon, Hezbollah, and Iran bear full responsibility for deterioration of security at border
5
Middle East News
07:16
Iraqi FM warns of expanding conflict in Lebanon; Iran rejects regional war
Middle East News
07:16
Iraqi FM warns of expanding conflict in Lebanon; Iran rejects regional war
6
Lebanon News
15:05
Understanding Lebanon's presidential dynamics: Insights from MP Wael Abou Faour - LBCI interview
Lebanon News
15:05
Understanding Lebanon's presidential dynamics: Insights from MP Wael Abou Faour - LBCI interview
7
Lebanon News
07:35
US official stresses efforts to prevent 'full-scale war' on Lebanese border: Reuters
Lebanon News
07:35
US official stresses efforts to prevent 'full-scale war' on Lebanese border: Reuters
8
Lebanon News
09:30
Hezbollah launches attack on Israeli military sites in response to death of prominent field commander
Lebanon News
09:30
Hezbollah launches attack on Israeli military sites in response to death of prominent field commander
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More