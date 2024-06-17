News
US' 'concerned' about closer ties between Russia, N. Korea: White House says
2024-06-17 | 14:51
The United States is "concerned" about closer ties between Russia and North Korea, the White House said Monday, ahead of a rare state visit by Russian President Vladimir Putin to Pyongyang.
"We're not concerned about the trip. What we are concerned about is the deepening relationship between these two countries," National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters.
Kirby said this concern was "not just because of the impact it's going to have on the Ukrainian people, because we know North Korean ballistic missiles are still being used to hit Ukrainian targets, but because there could be some reciprocity here that could affect security on the Korean peninsula."
AFP
United States
Russia
North Korea
White House
Vladimir Putin
John Kirby
