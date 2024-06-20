Climate change makes deadly heat in US, Mexico, Central America 35 times more likely

2024-06-20 | 03:23
Climate change makes deadly heat in US, Mexico, Central America 35 times more likely
Climate change makes deadly heat in US, Mexico, Central America 35 times more likely

Deadly heat that blanketed the United States, Mexico, and Central America recently was made 35 times more likely by global warming, an international network of climate scientists said on Thursday.

The World Weather Attribution group of scientists also said that extreme highs witnessed over that region in May and June were four times as likely to occur today as a quarter of a century ago.

AFP

World News

Climate Change

Deadly Heat

United States

Mexico

Central America

Global Warming

