Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
31
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
28
o
South
28
o
US expresses deep concern by Putin threat to send N.Korea weapons
World News
2024-06-20 | 15:12
The United States expressed deep concern Thursday over Russian President Vladimir Putin's threat to supply North Korea with weapons, warning such a move could destabilize the Korean peninsula.
"It is incredibly concerning," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller told reporters, following Putin's remarks in Vietnam that he "does not rule out" shipments to Pyongyang.
"It would destabilize the Korean peninsula, potentially, depending on the type of weapons, and might violate UN Security Council resolutions that Russia itself has supported."
AFP
World News
United States
Russia
Vladimir Putin
North Korea
