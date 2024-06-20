US expresses deep concern by Putin threat to send N.Korea weapons

The United States expressed deep concern Thursday over Russian President Vladimir Putin's threat to supply North Korea with weapons, warning such a move could destabilize the Korean peninsula.



"It is incredibly concerning," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller told reporters, following Putin's remarks in Vietnam that he "does not rule out" shipments to Pyongyang.



"It would destabilize the Korean peninsula, potentially, depending on the type of weapons, and might violate UN Security Council resolutions that Russia itself has supported."



AFP