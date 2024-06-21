Pentagon: Ukraine's use of US-supplied weapons in Russia not limited to near Kharkiv

World News
2024-06-21 | 00:25
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Pentagon: Ukraine&#39;s use of US-supplied weapons in Russia not limited to near Kharkiv
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Pentagon: Ukraine's use of US-supplied weapons in Russia not limited to near Kharkiv

Ukraine can use US-supplied weapons to hit Russian forces that are firing on Ukrainian troops anywhere across the border into Russia and not just in Russian territory near Ukraine's Kharkiv region, the Pentagon said on Thursday.

Last month, President Joe Biden quietly authorized Kyiv to launch US-supplied weapons at military targets inside Russia.

But officials said at the time that Biden's decision applied only to targets inside Russia near the border with Ukraine's eastern Kharkiv region.

Pentagon spokesperson Air Force Major General Patrick Ryder told reporters that while there had been no change in policy, Ukraine's use of weapons against Russian troops was not limited to near Kharkiv on the Russian side.

"The ability to be able to fire back when fired upon is really what this policy is focused on... as we see Russian forces firing across the border, the ability for Ukraine to fire back at those ground forces using US-provided munitions," Ryder said.

"It's self-defense and so it makes sense for them to be able to do that," he added.

Ryder's remarks echo comments made by Biden's national security adviser earlier this week.

"This is not about geography. It's about common sense," White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan told PBS. "If Russia is attacking or about to attack from its territory into Ukraine, it only makes sense to allow Ukraine to hit back against the forces that are hitting it from across the border."

Sullivan added that Ukraine could also use air-defense systems to fire at Russian planes flying in Russian airspace if they are about to fire into Ukrainian airspace.

Reuters

World News

Pentagon

Ukraine

United States

Weapons

Russia

Kharkiv

LBCI Next
South Korea, US condemn treaty between North Korea and Russia
Charges dropped against pro-Palestinian protesters from Columbia University
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-06-07

Putin says Russia does not need to use nuclear weapons for victory in Ukraine

LBCI
World News
2024-05-31

Berlin permits Ukraine to use German weapons to strike targets inside Russia

LBCI
World News
2024-05-20

Kyiv: Ukraine controls 60% of Kharkiv border town after Russian raids

LBCI
World News
2024-05-16

Ukraine says it halted Russian 'advancement' in 'certain areas' of Kharkiv

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
05:39

EU confirms launch of Ukraine, Moldova membership talks Tuesday

LBCI
World News
04:16

One killed after Thursday's tax protests in Kenyan capital

LBCI
World News
03:16

South Korea summons Russian ambassador over treaty with North Korea

LBCI
World News
00:44

White House deeply disappointed over Netanyahu's criticisms

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-06-17

Kremlin says Ukraine summit produced 'zero' results

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:17

Armenia recognizes State of Palestine

LBCI
World News
2024-06-07

Zelenskyy to French lawmakers: Europe 'no longer enjoys peace'

LBCI
World News
2024-06-17

Indian passenger and goods trains collide: West Bengal chief minister

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:15

Israel plans shifting resources North for potential Hezbollah offensive: US officials to CNN

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:36

Lebanese Foreign Ministry affirms ongoing and continuous communication and consultation with Cyprus

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Cyprus rebuffs accusations of military cooperation with Israel as Nasrallah’s threats spark debate in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Threats to Cyprus against assisting Israel: Hezbollah's past with Cyprus

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Northern front concerns: Hezbollah provocations prompt Israeli military assessment in the north

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:03

Cyprus stresses commitment to stability amid Lebanon conflict allegations

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:05

David Cameron commits UK support to ease South Lebanon tensions in talks with Lebanon's PM

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:13

Blinken urges de-escalation in Lebanon, enhanced aid for Gaza in talks with Israeli officials: US Department of State

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More