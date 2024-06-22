Two killed, 15 wounded by strikes on Ukraine's Kharkiv

2024-06-22 | 09:16
Two killed, 15 wounded by strikes on Ukraine's Kharkiv
Two killed, 15 wounded by strikes on Ukraine's Kharkiv

Russian strikes on the northeastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv on Saturday killed two people and wounded 15, regional governor Oleg Synegubov said.

"According to initial information from emergency medics, two people were killed," Synegubov wrote on Telegram. "The number of wounded from the occupier's strikes has risen to 15," he added.

