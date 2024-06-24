Kremlin dismisses violence wave after Dagestan attacks

The Kremlin on Monday dismissed the possibility of a wave of violence in the North Caucasus after gunmen killed 19 people in Russia's Dagestan region.



Asked whether Moscow feared a possible return to insurgent and terror attacks that marred the region in the early 2000s, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: "No. Now there is a different Russia. Society is consolidated and such terrorist manifestations are not supported by society in Russia or Dagestan."



AFP