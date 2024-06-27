Taiwan detects 35 Chinese aircraft around the island

World News
2024-06-27 | 02:23
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Taiwan detects 35 Chinese aircraft around the island
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Taiwan detects 35 Chinese aircraft around the island

Taiwan announced on Thursday that it had detected 35 Chinese aircraft around the island within 24 hours, marking a new episode in the series of increasing pressures Beijing has been exerting on Taipei since the new president, Lai Ching-te, took office last May.

The Taiwanese Ministry of Defense stated in a statement that as of 6:00 AM on Thursday (22:00 GMT Wednesday), it had detected 35 aircraft and seven Chinese warships around the island in the air and sea.

A few days after Taiwan's president was inaugurated last month, China conducted military exercises around the island in response to a speech by Lai, which Beijing considered as "recognition of Taiwan's independence."

Since Lai took office, China has repeatedly deployed warships, aircraft, soldiers, and missile launchers in simulations to encircle the island.

The Taiwanese military announced on Monday that it had detected 23 Chinese military aircraft and seven warships around the island within 24 hours.

Lai, whom China considers a "dangerous separatist," said that it is unnecessary for Taiwan to officially declare independence because it is "already independent."

AFP
 
 
 

World News

Taiwan

China

Aircraft

Beijing

Taipei

Lai Ching-te

LBCI Next
US, Japan, South Korea pledge strategic cooperation to boost security, economies
Bolivia coup attempt fails after assault on presidential palace
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-06-17

Taiwan's Defense Minister says his country does not seek war with China

LBCI
World News
2024-06-02

Chinese Defense Minister warns that Beijing's patience 'has limits' regarding South China Sea

LBCI
World News
2024-05-31

US, China defense chiefs discuss Taiwan, Ukraine, and Gaza at Asia security summit

LBCI
World News
2024-05-25

China ends war games, Taiwan details warplane, warship surge

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
06:26

Kenya's police fire tear gas at protesters in Nairobi: AFP journalists

LBCI
World News
06:06

Zelensky says he believes next French govt will back Ukraine: AFP

LBCI
World News
05:26

Global hunger monitor: Sudan faces risk of famine in 14 areas

LBCI
World News
04:01

Palestinian President Abbas may visit Russia in August: Report

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:35

Russian Ambassador to Lebanon: No new statement issued calling on citizens to leave Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-03

USAID allocates $67 Million in emergency humanitarian aid for Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-16

On LBCI, Samy Gemayel criticizes parliament session, emphasizes Hezbollah's role in displacement crisis - Interview highlights

LBCI
Middle East News
00:48

Israeli Defense Minister says country 'doesn't want war' but warns Hezbollah

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:45

LBCI Exclusive: Washington's efforts to gradually reduce Lebanese-Israeli escalation succeeded

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:48

Lebanon announces public closure on July 8

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:53

Israeli warplanes strike Nabatieh's Mashaa neighborhood; rescue teams mobilize

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:26

Israeli airstrike in Nabatieh leaves many injured, Civil Defense conducts overnight rescue operations: Here are the details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Calming the border: US mediates de-escalation between Israel and Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:52

UN aid chief says spread of Mideast war to Lebanon 'potentially apocalyptic'

LBCI
Middle East News
00:48

Israeli Defense Minister says country 'doesn't want war' but warns Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:18

Sullivan meets with Israeli Defense Minister at White House: Talks focus on de-escalation efforts in Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More