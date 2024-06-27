Taiwan detects 35 Chinese aircraft around the island

Taiwan announced on Thursday that it had detected 35 Chinese aircraft around the island within 24 hours, marking a new episode in the series of increasing pressures Beijing has been exerting on Taipei since the new president, Lai Ching-te, took office last May.



The Taiwanese Ministry of Defense stated in a statement that as of 6:00 AM on Thursday (22:00 GMT Wednesday), it had detected 35 aircraft and seven Chinese warships around the island in the air and sea.



A few days after Taiwan's president was inaugurated last month, China conducted military exercises around the island in response to a speech by Lai, which Beijing considered as "recognition of Taiwan's independence."



Since Lai took office, China has repeatedly deployed warships, aircraft, soldiers, and missile launchers in simulations to encircle the island.



The Taiwanese military announced on Monday that it had detected 23 Chinese military aircraft and seven warships around the island within 24 hours.



Lai, whom China considers a "dangerous separatist," said that it is unnecessary for Taiwan to officially declare independence because it is "already independent."



AFP