Italy's Meloni says far-right 'demonization' losing impact
World News
2024-07-01 | 10:06
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Italy's Meloni says far-right 'demonization' losing impact
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said Monday that the "constant attempt to demonize" far-right voters was losing impact, following the strong showing of France's National Rally in first-round legislative elections.
"The constant attempt to demonize and corner people who don't vote for the left... is a trick that fewer and fewer people fall for," Meloni told the Adnkronos news agency, in her first comments following the French first-round results Sunday.
AFP
World News
Italy
Giorgia Meloni
Far-Right
Voters
France
National Rally
Legislative
Elections
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02:22
Israeli Army: Twenty projectiles launched from Gaza towards Israel
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02:22
Israeli Army: Twenty projectiles launched from Gaza towards Israel
