Italy's Meloni says far-right 'demonization' losing impact

2024-07-01 | 10:06
Italy's Meloni says far-right 'demonization' losing impact

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said Monday that the "constant attempt to demonize" far-right voters was losing impact, following the strong showing of France's National Rally in first-round legislative elections.

"The constant attempt to demonize and corner people who don't vote for the left... is a trick that fewer and fewer people fall for," Meloni told the Adnkronos news agency, in her first comments following the French first-round results Sunday.

AFP

