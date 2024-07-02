Beryl now 'potentially catastrophic' Category 5 hurricane: US tracker

Hurricane Beryl strengthened to a "potentially catastrophic" Category 5 storm late Monday, the US National Hurricane Center said, as it continued to pummel the Caribbean.



"Beryl is now a potentially catastrophic category 5 hurricane," the NHS said in a bulletin at 11:00 pm (0300 GMT). "Fluctuations in strength are likely... but Beryl is expected to still be near major hurricane intensity" as it moves into the Caribbean on Tuesday, towards Jamaica.



AFP