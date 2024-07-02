Russian envoy responds to Trump: Ukraine war cannot end in one day

2024-07-02 | 00:27
Russian envoy responds to Trump: Ukraine war cannot end in one day
Russian envoy responds to Trump: Ukraine war cannot end in one day

Russia's UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia said on Monday that "the Ukrainian crisis cannot be solved in one day" when asked about US presidential candidate Donald Trump's frequent claims that he could end the war within 24 hours if reelected.

Republican candidate Trump has not given any details and has said that if there had been a "real president" in the US - who was respected by Russian President Vladimir Putin - then Moscow would not have invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

"I will have that war settled between Putin and (Ukrainian President Volodymyr) Zelenskiy as president-elect before I take office on January 20th. I'll have that war settled," Trump said last week during a debate against President Joe Biden, a Democrat. "I'll get it settled fast before I take office."

US voters go to the polls on Nov. 5 to elect the next president for a four-year term.

The outcome of the election matters to Russia, despite its attempts to play it down, because it will determine the extent of Washington's commitment to keep backing Ukraine against Moscow and supplying it with advanced US weapons.

"The Ukrainian crisis cannot be solved in one day," Nebenzia told a news conference to mark the beginning of Russia's presidency of the United Nations Security Council for July.

In response, Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung told Reuters: "President Trump is the most effective statesman and negotiator in history, and he will solve this conflict when he is elected."

The Kremlin has said that any peace plan for Ukraine proposed by a possible future Trump administration would have to reflect the reality on the ground but that Putin remained open to talks.

Reuters

