Blinken: Biden restored global confidence in US leadership

World News
2024-07-02 | 00:39
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Blinken: Biden restored global confidence in US leadership
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
3min
Blinken: Biden restored global confidence in US leadership

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday responded to criticism of President Joe Biden's performance in last week's debate, saying his policies over the past 3-1/2 years have boosted confidence in American leadership in the world.

With global media outlets expressing alarm at Biden's debate performance against Donald Trump, Blinken was asked at a Brookings Institute event what "friends and foes" around the world should know about US leadership under Biden.

Blinken said people around the world were looking at what Biden has done since coming into office, not just one night, and that they appreciate his policies.

"They've seen a president who's reinvested America, reinvested America in the world, reinvested in these alliances, in these partnerships in ways that they seek and want," Blinken said.

Many Americans expressed dismay at both candidates after last Thursday's 90-minute debate on CNN. Biden, the 81-year-old Democratic incumbent, his voice hoarse from a cold, stumbled over some answers and trailed off during others. 

Republican Trump, 78, repeated a series of outrageous contentions that have been proven false many times, including claims that he actually won the 2020 election, but Biden did not refute them.

It was the first time since Thursday that Blinken, top US diplomat and a long-serving aide to Biden, was asked about the debate. He stressed Biden's performance in office.

"If you look at surveys around the world, for what they're worth, you see it again and again and again, that confidence in American leadership has gone up dramatically over the last 3-1/2 years," he said.

"That doesn't just happen. ... It's the product of policies that we pursue, it's the product of our engagement. And they see President Biden having led the way in all of those different areas, and in ways that are bringing people together and focused in the same way on the challenges that we have before us and that are common to so many other countries."

Biden supporters had hoped the debate would dispel worries that he was too old for another term, but instead, it fed concerns. Some Democrats have called for Biden to drop out of the race.

Biden's performance raised cries of alarm in global media. France's newspaper Le Monde compared Biden to a shipwreck. Britain's left-leaning Daily Mirror called his performance a "gaffe-strewn nightmare". The Sydney Morning Herald said, "Trump monstered Biden. The Democrats can't win with Joe."

Reuters

World News

Antony Blinken

Joe Biden

United States

Leadership

LBCI Next
Philippines: June 17 South China Sea incident 'most aggressive' recent Chinese action
Russian envoy responds to Trump: Ukraine war cannot end in one day
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-06-18

Putin vows to support North Korea against the United States

LBCI
World News
2024-06-03

G7 leaders 'fully endorse' President Joe Biden's Gaza peace plan

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Ayatollah Ali Movahedi-Kermani elected head of Iranian Assembly of Experts for Leadership

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-09

Israeli ambassador to US says Joe Biden's arms halt sends ‘wrong message’

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
03:34

Russia destroys five Ukrainian SU-27 jet fighters at airfield

LBCI
World News
03:16

Philippines' Cebu Pacific says to buy up to 152 Airbus planes worth $24 bn

LBCI
World News
02:16

Pentagon: Ukraine's defense minister to hold talks with Austin

LBCI
World News
02:02

Venezuelan president accepts proposal to restart direct US talks

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
02:16

Pentagon: Ukraine's defense minister to hold talks with Austin

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-23

Netanyahu says US arms delay row to be 'resolved in near future'

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:52

Maya Noun to LBCI: Lebanon's restaurants ready for tourist season, emphasizing resilience

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:11

Launching Lebanon's tourism campaign, 'Meshwar Rayhin Meshwar:' Speeches' highlights

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:59

Lufthansa suspends night flights to and from Beirut due to Middle East situation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Lebanon's 2024 summer: Festivals, fun, and flourishing tourism - A look at the numbers

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:33

Lebanese army receives $20 million aid from Qatar amid current challenges

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:47

Press conference of Lebanese opposition MPs

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:52

Rights groups call for UN fact-finding mission on Beirut Port explosion

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:22

Ghosted Israeli towns: Rockets from Gaza, drones from Hezbollah

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Hezbollah supports Gaza: Opposition pushes for Lebanon-Gaza separation

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:11

Launching Lebanon's tourism campaign, 'Meshwar Rayhin Meshwar:' Speeches' highlights

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More