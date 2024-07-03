Russian aerial attack kills 3, wounds 18 in Dnipro

2024-07-03 | 04:19
Russian aerial attack kills 3, wounds 18 in Dnipro

A Russian drone and missile barrage on the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro killed three people and wounded more than a dozen, the regional governor said Wednesday.

"The enemy continues insidious attacks. It sent missiles and attack UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles). Unfortunately, it did not go without consequences. Three people were killed" and 18 people were wounded, the official, Sergiy Lysak wrote on social media.

AFP

