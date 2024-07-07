French three-time presidential candidate Marine Le Pen on Sunday said the victory of the far right in France had only been postponed after projections showed it lagging behind the left and center in legislative elections.



"The tide is rising. It did not rise high enough this time, but it continues to rise and, consequently, our victory has only been delayed," Le Pen, who is expected to stand for the presidency again in 2027, told the TF1 television broadcaster, adding she refused to be "disappointed by a result where we double our number of members of parliament."



AFP