Russia says Kyiv damage caused by Ukrainian missile

World News
2024-07-08 | 07:11
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Russia says Kyiv damage caused by Ukrainian missile
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Russia says Kyiv damage caused by Ukrainian missile

Russia's defense ministry on Monday claimed that the extensive missile damage in Kyiv following Russian strikes was caused by a Ukrainian air defense missile.

Photo and video footage from the scene "confirm that the damage was caused by a Ukrainian air defense missile," the ministry said, adding that Russian forces had struck their "intended" defense industry and military targets.

AFP
 

World News

Ukraine

Damage

Missiles

Russia

Kyiv

LBCI Next
UK condemns 'appalling' attack on Ukraine children's hospital
AFP: New explosion heard over Kyiv
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-06-23

Russia launches air attack on Kyiv and surrounding region, Ukraine says

LBCI
World News
2024-06-22

Ukraine downs missiles, drones launched by Russia in new attack

LBCI
World News
2024-06-07

Moscow accuses Ukraine of using US missiles to bomb civilian targets in Russia

LBCI
World News
2024-06-01

Russia launched 53 missiles and 47 drones toward Ukraine overnight

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
11:31

Putin makes phone call to Iran's new president-elect, Masoud Pezeshkian

LBCI
World News
11:20

Biden states Democrats will reject 'extremism' like in France

LBCI
World News
10:13

Biden says 'confident' that voters still support him

LBCI
World News
09:56

Zelensky calls for emergency UN Security Council meeting after Russian strikes

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:13

Israel's army says it is close to completing investigation into handling October 7 attacks

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-09

Change MPs Condemn Pascal Sleiman's Murder, Call for Justice

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-07

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer urges caution on Israel-Lebanon border

LBCI
World News
2024-05-04

Rains kill at least 39 in southern Brazil, some 70 still missing

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Money laundering concerns: Can Lebanon avoid being included on FATF's "Grey List"?

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:04

Netanyahu: Any agreement regarding Gaza must allow Israel to fight until war objectives achieved

LBCI
Middle East News
04:43

Hezbollah launches drone attack on Mount Hermon in occupied Golan Heights

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:59

Protests and external threats: Israel faces internal unrest amid Gaza war

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:37

Israel opposition offers PM lifeline if he signs ceasefire

LBCI
World News
15:35

French PM Attal says to offer resignation Monday

LBCI
World News
06:24

Macron asks Attal to stay on as prime minister for now

LBCI
World News
15:08

French left leads tight poll ahead of Macron alliance, far right: projections

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More