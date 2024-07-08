Kyiv says Russia hit children's hospital with cruise missile

World News
2024-07-08 | 08:05
High views
Kyiv says Russia hit children&#39;s hospital with cruise missile
Kyiv says Russia hit children's hospital with cruise missile

Ukraine said Monday that Russian forces had struck a children's hospital in Kyiv with a cruise missile as part of a nationwide bombardment that killed more than two dozen people.

The Security Services of Ukraine (SBU) said its initial assessment found that Moscow had struck the facility with a KH-101 strategic cruise missile, while a senior presidential official, Andriy Yermak, said the projectile "contains dozens of microelectronics manufactured in NATO countries."

World News

Ukraine

Russia

Forces

Hospital

Kyiv

Missile

War

