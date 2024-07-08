Biden calls on Democrat lawmakers to unite behind him

World News
2024-07-08 | 09:33
High views
Biden calls on Democrat lawmakers to unite behind him
Biden calls on Democrat lawmakers to unite behind him

US President Joe Biden on Monday called for Democratic lawmakers to show full support for his reelection campaign after days of speculation around whether he should pull out due to his advanced age.

"I am firmly committed to staying in the race," Biden wrote in a letter to his fellow Democrats. "It is time to come together, move forward as a unified party, and defeat Donald Trump."

AFP

World News

United States

Joe Biden

Democratic

Lawmakers

Election

