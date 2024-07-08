News
Biden calls on Democrat lawmakers to unite behind him
World News
2024-07-08 | 09:33
Biden calls on Democrat lawmakers to unite behind him
US President Joe Biden on Monday called for Democratic lawmakers to show full support for his reelection campaign after days of speculation around whether he should pull out due to his advanced age.
"I am firmly committed to staying in the race," Biden wrote in a letter to his fellow Democrats. "It is time to come together, move forward as a unified party, and defeat Donald Trump."
AFP
World News
United States
Joe Biden
Democratic
Lawmakers
Election
