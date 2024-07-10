Beijing hopes Saudi Public Investment Fund expands operations in the city

World News
2024-07-10 | 04:09
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Beijing hopes Saudi Public Investment Fund expands operations in the city
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Beijing hopes Saudi Public Investment Fund expands operations in the city

Official Chinese media reported on Wednesday that the Mayor of Beijing said during a meeting with the head of the Saudi Public Investment Fund that he hopes the fund will expand its operations in the Chinese capital.

According to the Beijing Daily, Yin Yong expressed his hope that the fund would facilitate investment exchanges between companies from both countries to enhance cooperation with the Kingdom in industrial investment, green development, and energy transition.

Reuters

World News

Beijing

China

Saudi Arabia

Public Investment Fund

Operations

LBCI Next
Russian attack on Odesa region kills two, damages port
China says launches probe into EU foreign subsidy investigations
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-06-02

Chinese Defense Minister warns that Beijing's patience 'has limits' regarding South China Sea

LBCI
World News
2024-05-31

China and Saudi Arabia foreign ministers discuss Ukraine crisis

LBCI
World News
2024-05-22

Saudi Arabia sends delegation to China without Crown Prince due to king's illness: Reuters

LBCI
World News
2024-05-17

Putin to push growing Moscow-Beijing trade in China

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
04:35

Russian attack on Odesa region kills two, damages port

LBCI
World News
03:20

China says launches probe into EU foreign subsidy investigations

LBCI
World News
02:25

At least 18 killed as bus collides with tanker in India

LBCI
World News
02:11

Taiwan: Chinese carrier passes close to Philippines on way to Pacific drills

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-06

MP Abdallah after meeting MP Frangieh: We are trying to foster conditions for internal settlement to ensure Lebanon's protection

LBCI
World News
2024-06-25

WikiLeaks' founder to be freed after pleading guilty to US espionage charge

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Latest episode of the "Hudhud" series: Hezbollah releases new surveillance footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:57

Israel says Lebanon rockets killed two in Golan Heights

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:05

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:59

Israeli strike kills former Nasrallah bodyguard and Hezbollah member, Al-Hajj Abou Al-Fadl Qarnabsh

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Debt dispute with Iraq: Lebanon faces electricity shortage

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:05

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:30

Lebanon announces public closure on account of Ashura

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:14

Israeli strike on Hezbollah vehicle kills two in Syria: Monitor reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:57

Israel says Lebanon rockets killed two in Golan Heights

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:55

Israeli army: Air forces strike Hezbollah target in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Latest episode of the "Hudhud" series: Hezbollah releases new surveillance footage of Israeli sites

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More