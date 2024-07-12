News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
31
o
Bekaa
31
o
Keserwan
32
o
Metn
32
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
North
34
o
South
31
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nharkom Said
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
31
o
Bekaa
31
o
Keserwan
32
o
Metn
32
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
North
34
o
South
31
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Four European countries agree to jointly develop long-range cruise missiles
World News
2024-07-12 | 00:11
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Four European countries agree to jointly develop long-range cruise missiles
France, Germany, Italy, and Poland signed a letter of intent on Thursday to develop ground-launched cruise missiles with a range beyond 500 km (310 miles), aiming to fill what they say is a gap in European arsenals exposed by Russia's war in Ukraine.
Speaking on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Washington after the signing ceremony, French Defence Minister Sebastien Lecornu said the new missile was meant to serve as a deterrent.
"The idea is to open it up as widely as possible," he told reporters and suggested Britain's new Labour government could join. "It has value, including on a budgetary level, because it obviously also allows the various costs to be amortized."
A first draft of the weapon might be sketched out by the end of the year, he said, with the specifications such as the range to be worked out in more detail later.
He was speaking one day after Washington and Berlin announced they would begin deploying US long-range missiles on German soil in 2026, including the SM-6, Tomahawks, and developmental hypersonic weapons.
The deployment, condemned by Moscow as a "very serious threat" to Russian national security, is seen as a stop-gap solution until Europe has its own long-range missiles ready.
Cruise missiles with a range of several hundred km have had a revival since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022, with Moscow launching cross-border strikes and Kyiv hitting back at targets in Russian territory.
Europe's existing stocks of cruise missiles include weapons launched by fighter jets, such as Britain's Storm Shadow, France's Scalp, and Germany's Taurus with a range of some 500 km.
Unlike ballistic missiles, cruise missiles fly low, making them harder to detect by radar.
A military source said the aim was for the new ground-based missile to have a range of 1,000 to 2,000 km to meet NATO demands for such a capability.
Paris has suggested basing the weapon on a modification of its existing naval cruise missile MdCN (Missile de Croisiere Naval), made by European defense company MBDA that also produces Taurus, Storm Shadow, and Scalp.
MBDA, owned by Franco-German Airbus, British BAE Systems, and Italian Leonardo has been working on the development of an MdCN modification that could be fired from truck-mounted rocket launchers.
The development of a missile with a range exceeding 500 km means European NATO allies will in effect reintroduce a category of weapons banned under the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty until 2019.
The INF treaty signed in 1987 outlawed nuclear and conventional ground-launched missiles with a range between 500 and 5,500 km. It eliminated a whole category of weapons.
Reuters
World News
France
Germany
Italy
Poland
Cruise
Missiles
Europe
Russia
War
Ukraine
Next
Biden: Israel-Gaza war should end now and Israel must not occupy Gaza
Kremlin says US missiles in Germany signal Cold War
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-06-01
Russia launched 53 missiles and 47 drones toward Ukraine overnight
World News
2024-06-01
Russia launched 53 missiles and 47 drones toward Ukraine overnight
0
World News
01:08
UN calls for Russia to withdraw from Europe's largest nuclear power plant in Ukraine
World News
01:08
UN calls for Russia to withdraw from Europe's largest nuclear power plant in Ukraine
0
World News
15:04
Kremlin says US missiles in Germany signal Cold War
World News
15:04
Kremlin says US missiles in Germany signal Cold War
0
World News
2024-07-11
Russia launches 2 missiles and 6 drones on Ukraine, military says
World News
2024-07-11
Russia launches 2 missiles and 6 drones on Ukraine, military says
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
03:40
Philippines rejects 'use of force' to undermine its South China Sea interests
World News
03:40
Philippines rejects 'use of force' to undermine its South China Sea interests
0
World News
03:22
Seine fit for swimming most of past 12 days, Paris says ahead of Olympics
World News
03:22
Seine fit for swimming most of past 12 days, Paris says ahead of Olympics
0
World News
02:36
France says four migrants drowned trying to cross Channel
World News
02:36
France says four migrants drowned trying to cross Channel
0
World News
01:17
Natural disasters in China resulted in $13 bln economic loss in January-June
World News
01:17
Natural disasters in China resulted in $13 bln economic loss in January-June
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
08:16
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
Lebanon News
08:16
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-09
Debt dispute with Iraq: Lebanon faces electricity shortage
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-09
Debt dispute with Iraq: Lebanon faces electricity shortage
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-11
Mikati from Jordan: Israel's destructive approach is unprecedented in history
Lebanon News
2024-06-11
Mikati from Jordan: Israel's destructive approach is unprecedented in history
0
Lebanon Economy
2024-07-09
Fuel prices increase across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2024-07-09
Fuel prices increase across Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
08:16
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
Lebanon News
08:16
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
03:00
Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over Kesrouane and North Lebanon
Lebanon News
03:00
Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over Kesrouane and North Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
08:16
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
Lebanon News
08:16
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Iraqi Aid Eases Lebanon’s Energy Crisis Amid Internal Disputes
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Iraqi Aid Eases Lebanon’s Energy Crisis Amid Internal Disputes
4
Lebanon News
10:07
Iraqi Oil Ministry: Unloading of gas oil ships in Beirut to commence
Lebanon News
10:07
Iraqi Oil Ministry: Unloading of gas oil ships in Beirut to commence
5
Lebanon News
04:28
Bou Habib calls Egyptian counterpart, Abdel Aaty emphasizes Egypt's full support for Lebanon
Lebanon News
04:28
Bou Habib calls Egyptian counterpart, Abdel Aaty emphasizes Egypt's full support for Lebanon
6
Lebanon Economy
02:19
Fuel prices rise in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:19
Fuel prices rise in Lebanon
7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:35
Israeli Defense Minister says probe into Oct. 7 failings should include Netanyahu
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:35
Israeli Defense Minister says probe into Oct. 7 failings should include Netanyahu
8
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Israeli Negotiations with Hamas: Progress Amid Escalating Conflicts
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Israeli Negotiations with Hamas: Progress Amid Escalating Conflicts
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More