Earthquake of magnitude 5.7 strikes near Peru coast

World News
2024-07-12 | 05:53
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Earthquake of magnitude 5.7 strikes near Peru coast
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Earthquake of magnitude 5.7 strikes near Peru coast

An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 struck near the coast of Peru on Friday, the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) said.

The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), GFZ said.


Reuters

World News

Earthquake

Magnitude

Peru

Coast

LBCI Next
Britain unveils first red postbox bearing King Charles' emblem
Dutch court rejects request to ban export of aircraft parts that could reach Israel
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
08:25

Polish MPs reject bill decriminalizing abortion assistance

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:12

Gaza civil defense says about 40 bodies found in two Gaza City districts

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:10

Hamas calls for independent Palestinian government in post-war Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:18

Israeli forces pull back after Gaza City attack, leaving dozens of bodies

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
08:25

Polish MPs reject bill decriminalizing abortion assistance

LBCI
World News
06:24

Kremlin dismisses reports of assassination plot against German arms maker

LBCI
World News
06:00

Ukraine wants ICC to prosecute Kyiv hospital attack

LBCI
World News
05:56

Britain unveils first red postbox bearing King Charles' emblem

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
08:25

Polish MPs reject bill decriminalizing abortion assistance

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:10

Hamas calls for independent Palestinian government in post-war Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-06-25

Dubai to boost rainwater drainage system with $8.2 billion project

LBCI
World News
2024-04-28

Macron: France's nuclear weapons should be part of European defense debate

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More