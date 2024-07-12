Nigeria school collapse kills several students, traps others

2024-07-12
Nigeria school collapse kills several students, traps others
Nigeria school collapse kills several students, traps others

A Nigerian school partially collapsed on Friday, killing several students and trapping others in the country's central Plateau State, the national rescue agency NEMA said in a statement.

Victims were crying out for help under the rubble of the Saint Academy in Jos North district and parents desperately searched for children after the building fell in on students taking their exams, an AFP correspondent at the site said.

AFP

