Kremlin denounces violence in politics after Trump assassination attempt

The Kremlin strongly condemned any violence in the context of politics, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Sunday following the attack on Donald Trump.



"After numerous attempts to eliminate candidate Trump from the political arena using first all legal tools -- courts, prosecutors, attempts of political discrediting -- it is obvious to all outside observers that his life is in danger," Peskov said, adding however that "we do not at all believe that the attempt was organised by the current power".



AFP